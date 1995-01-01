lsl
LSL - 巴索托洛蒂

The 巴索托洛蒂 is the currency of 莱索托. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴索托洛蒂 exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Lesotho Loti is LSL, and the currency symbol is M. Below, you'll find 巴索托洛蒂 rates and a currency converter.

巴索托洛蒂 Stats

Name巴索托洛蒂
Symbol洛蒂
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top LSL conversionLSL to USD
Top LSL chartLSL to USD chart

巴索托洛蒂 Profile

Users
莱索托

