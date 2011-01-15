EEK - Coroa estoniana

The Coroa estoniana is the currency of Estônia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Coroa estoniana exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK , and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find Coroa estoniana rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.