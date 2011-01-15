EEK - Estnische Krone

The Estnische Krone is the currency of Estland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estnische Krone exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK , and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find Estnische Krone rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.