EEK - Couronne estonienne

The Couronne estonienne is the currency of Estonie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Couronne estonienne exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK , and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find Couronne estonienne rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.