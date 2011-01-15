eek
EEK - Estnisk krona

The Estnisk krona is the currency of Estland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estnisk krona exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK, and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find Estnisk krona rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.

Select a currency

The EEK was replaced by the Euro at a fixed conversion rate of 1 EUR = 15.6466 EEK. Estonian kroon banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Estonia in unlimited amounts for an unlimited amount of time. For more information, please visit ECB: Estonia 2011.

Estnisk krona Stats

NameEstnisk krona
Symbolkr
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top EEK conversionEEK to USD
Top EEK chartEEK to USD chart

Estnisk krona Profile

Users
Estland

Why are you interested in EEK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to EEK email updatesGet EEK rates on my phoneGet a EEK currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07452
GBP / EUR1,18028
USD / JPY161,438
GBP / USD1,26824
USD / CHF0,903773
USD / CAD1,36779
EUR / JPY173,468
AUD / USD0,666628

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %