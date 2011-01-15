EEK - Estnisk krona

The Estnisk krona is the currency of Estland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estnisk krona exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK , and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find Estnisk krona rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.