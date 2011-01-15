eek
EEK - Corona estone

The Corona estone is the currency of Estonia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Corona estone exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK, and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find Corona estone rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.

Select a currency

The EEK was replaced by the Euro at a fixed conversion rate of 1 EUR = 15.6466 EEK. Estonian kroon banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Estonia in unlimited amounts for an unlimited amount of time. For more information, please visit ECB: Estonia 2011.

Corona estone Stats

NameCorona estone
Symbolkr
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top EEK conversionEEK to USD
Top EEK chartEEK to USD chart

Corona estone Profile

Users
Estonia

Why are you interested in EEK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to EEK email updatesGet EEK rates on my phoneGet a EEK currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,454
GBP / USD1,26854
USD / CHF0,903985
USD / CAD1,36781
EUR / JPY173,494
AUD / USD0,666752

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%