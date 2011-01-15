EEK - Corona estone

The Corona estone is the currency of Estonia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Corona estone exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK, and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find Corona estone rates and a currency converter.
Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.
|Name
|Corona estone
|Symbol
|kr
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top EEK conversion
|EEK to USD
|Top EEK chart
|EEK to USD chart
|Users
Estonia
Estonia
