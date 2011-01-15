eek
EEK - エストニアクローン

The エストニアクローン is the currency of エストニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular エストニアクローン exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK, and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find エストニアクローン rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.

The EEK was replaced by the Euro at a fixed conversion rate of 1 EUR = 15.6466 EEK. Estonian kroon banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Estonia in unlimited amounts for an unlimited amount of time. For more information, please visit ECB: Estonia 2011.

エストニアクローン Stats

Nameエストニアクローン
Symbolkr
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top EEK conversionEEK to USD
Top EEK chartEEK to USD chart

エストニアクローン Profile

Users
エストニア

