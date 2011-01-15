EEK - エストニアクローン

The エストニアクローン is the currency of エストニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular エストニアクローン exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK , and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find エストニアクローン rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.