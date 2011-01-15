eek
EEK - Estonian Kroon

The Estonian Kroon is the currency of Estonia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estonian Kroon exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK, and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find Estonian Kroon rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.

The EEK was replaced by the Euro at a fixed conversion rate of 1 EUR = 15.6466 EEK. Estonian kroon banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Estonia in unlimited amounts for an unlimited amount of time. For more information, please visit ECB: Estonia 2011.

Estonian Kroon Stats

NameEstonian Kroon
Symbolkr
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top EEK conversionEEK to USD
Top EEK chartEEK to USD chart

Estonian Kroon Profile

Users
Estonia

