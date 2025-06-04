Xe Travel
Xe offers an assortment of Travel Tools for your next trip! Whether it’s a currency app on your mobile phone, or Travel Reviews to help you pick your destination, Xe Travel is the perfect resource for you.
Travel Tools
Currency Email
Subscribe to free daily email updates with currency rates for the top 170 currencies. The Xe Currency email also includes news headlines, and central bank interest rates.
Xe Currency Encyclopedia
Read currency profiles with live rates, breaking forex news, and other facts for every world currency. You can also learn about services available for each currency.
Free Currency Charts
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Download the App
Keep track of live mid-market rates for every world currency on your Smartphone. That’s 170+ currencies that you can convert on the go!
Travel Blog Posts
What’s the Best Way to Exchange Your Currency for a Trip Abroad?
Got an international trip coming up? Need to make a currency exchange? Let us talk you through your options.
How to save money on your next European trip
The currency you choose to use will impact the cost of your trip in several ways. By knowing the Euro to Dollar conversion exchange rate, you can save yourself a lot of money on your European getaway.
Your Checklist for International Travel During COVID-19
Do you need to travel overseas soon? Here’s what you’ll need to know before (and during) your time abroad.
Destination Wedding Planning: How to Plan, Execute, and Stay on Budget
It’s no surprise that couples increasingly choose to avoid the high costs of a UK wedding by heading overseas, where costs tend to be more affordable.