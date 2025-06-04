  1. Sākums
IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

Browse all countries

A
ad
AD -
Andora
ae
AE -
Apvienotie Arābu Emirāti
al
AL -
Albānija
at
AT -
Austrija
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbaidžāna
B
ba
BA -
Bosnija un Hercegovina
be
BE -
Beļģija
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgārija
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Senbartelmī
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brazīlija
bh
BH -
Bahreina
C
ch
CH -
Šveice
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Kostarika
cy
CY -
Kipra
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Čehija
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Vācija
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Dānija
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikānas Republika
E
ee
EE -
Igaunija
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Spānija
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Somija
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Fēru salas
fr
FR -
Francija
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Apvienotā Karaliste
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Gruzija
gf
GF -
Francijas Gviāna
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltārs
gl
GL -
Grenlande
gp
GP -
Gvadelupa
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grieķija
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Gvatemala
H
hr
HR -
Horvātija
hu
HU -
Ungārija
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Īrija
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Izraēla
is
IS -
Islande
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Itālija
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordānija
K
kw
KW -
Kuveita
kz
KZ -
Kazahstāna
L
lb
LB -
Libāna
lc
LC -
Sentlūsija
li
LI -
Lihtenšteina
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Lietuva
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luksemburga
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Latvija
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monako
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldova
me
ME -
Melnkalne
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Senmartēna
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Maķedonija
mq
MQ -
Martinika
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritānija
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Maurīcija
N
nc
NC -
Jaunkaledonija
nl
NL -
Nīderlande
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norvēģija
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Francijas Polinēzija
pk
PK -
Pakistāna
pl
PL -
Polija
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Senpjēra un Mikelona
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestīna
pt
PT -
Portugāle
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Katara
R
re
RE -
Reinjona
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Rumānija
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbija
S
sa
SA -
Saūda Arābija
se
SE -
Zviedrija
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovēnija
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
Sanmarīno
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovākija
(SEPA)
st
ST -
Santome un Prinsipi
T
tf
TF -
Francijas Dienvidu teritorijas
tn
TN -
Tunisija
tr
TR -
Turcija
V
vg
VG -
Britu Virdžīnas
W
wf
WF -
Volisa un Futunas salas
Y
yt
YT -
Majota
(SEPA)

