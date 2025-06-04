- Home
- Xe Business ERP Solution with SmartFX app for Sage Intacct - Xe
The embedded payments and FX solution
Accounting teams waste hours switching between finance, banking, and currency data platforms to process outbound payments. Xe embeds the entire vendor payment process into Sage Intacct drastically reducing the time needed to send and report on domestic and international payments.
Solving complex and everyday payment needs
Process any payment at the touch of a button, directly within Sage Intacct. Seamlessly manage and send domestic and complex, multi-currency payments to over 200 countries and territories in 120+ currencies.
Improving financial visibility and performance
Xe seamlessly integrates with the Sage Intacct experience you’re familiar with, embedding payments, real-time exchange rates, and automated gain/loss reporting into the tools you use every day.
The power of Xe in Sage Intacct
Seamless integration, enhanced efficiency
Accounting teams waste hours switching between ERP, bank, and currency data platforms to process vendor payments. Xe embeds the entire vendor payment process into Sage Intacct, drastically reducing the time needed to send and report on domestic and international payments.
Embedded payments
Xe’s embedded payment solution optimizes time and resources by processing, executing, and delivering end-to-end payments within Sage Intacct.
Instant validation
Confidently protect and process your payments with built-in bank validation and the latest sanction screening against real-time, global databases.
Automated reporting
Eliminate manual tasks and errors by automating payment processes. Capture real-time exchange rates for international payments, automating gains and loss reporting.
Accurate reporting
Stay audit-ready with Sage Intacct
With the ease of a single platform, simplified vendor management and real-time gain/loss reporting, your reports have never been more accurate … or easy to generate.
Get started with our Sage Intacct global payments
Get started and let Xe’s Sage Intacct app your global payments process.
The world’s trusted currency authority since 1993
With 30 years of experience providing accurate currency data and processing cross-border business payments, Xe is the world's leader in international payments.
Currency exchange and ERP expertise
With over $14.5 billion+ moved cross-border in 2021, we have the knowledge and expertise to help your unique business.
Fast and secure business payments
Xe's lightning fast payment network channels has connections to over 200+ countries worldwide.
Trusted by millions for accurate currency data
With 300 million+ visitors to Xe.com, we are the world's trusted authority on currency exchange data and international payments.
Thousands of business clients send with Xe
Xe has 18,000 global corporate users in over 100+ industries and the expertise to help them with their unique business challenges.
Interested in Xe's ERP business solutions?
Our experienced team is ready to discuss your company’s unique needs. If you are interested in partnering with Xe, drop us a line. One of our international business experts will be happy to help.