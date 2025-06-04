- Home
How to Make a Wire Transfer with Barclays
Table of Contents
Key takeaways
Barclays Bank offers multiple ways to send wire transfers: online banking, mobile app, telephone banking, or in-branch.
Wire transfer fees at Barclays can be higher than specialist providers, with additional fees possible from intermediary banks.
Xe provides a faster, more affordable alternative with competitive exchange rates and lower overall costs.
Need to send money internationally through Barclays? As one of Britain's oldest banking institutions with operations in over 40 countries, Barclays provides reliable wire transfer services for both domestic and international payments.
While Barclays offers a trusted service, understanding their process, fees, and timelines helps you avoid unexpected costs and ensures your money arrives smoothly. This guide walks you through how to wire money with Barclays Bank and explores alternatives that could save you money on your international transfers.
How to wire money with Barclays
Barclays gives you several options for sending wire transfers. Here's how to initiate your payment through each method:
Online banking
Log in to your Barclays online account
Select "Move Money" and then "International Payment"
Enter recipient bank details, transfer amount, and currency
Review and confirm your transfer
Barclays mobile app
Open the Barclays app and sign in
Select "Payments" and choose "Send an International Payment"
Input recipient details, amount, and currency
Verify information and complete your payment
Telephone banking
Call Barclays' telephone banking number 0345 734 5345.
Follow automated instructions or speak to a customer representative
Provide your security details and transfer instructions
Confirm your transaction details verbally and complete your payment
In-branch
Visit your local Barclays branch
Bring photo identification, your debit card, and recipient's bank details
Complete the wire transfer form provided by branch staff
Confirm details and authorize payment at the counter
Required recipient and payment details
Here’s what you’ll need to make a payment
The name on the account you’re sending money to (include this in the payment instruction)
The address of the person/business
For branch payments, the address and name of the recipient's bank
Recipient's bank account number or IBAN (for international)
SWIFT/BIC code for international transfers (Barclays SWIFT Code is BUKBGB22)¹
Barclays wire transfer details²
Here’s an overview of Barclays wire transfer options:
Sending method
Supported countries/currencies
Required details
Transfer limits
Cut-off time
Network used
Online banking
200+ countries, 50+ currencies
Recipient name, bank details, IBAN, SWIFT code
Up to £50,000 daily (can vary)
5:30 PM GMT
SWIFT, SEPA
Mobile app
200+ countries, 50+ currencies
Recipient name, bank details, IBAN, SWIFT code
Up to £25,000 daily
5:30 PM GMT
SWIFT, SEPA
Telephone
200+ countries, 50+ currencies
Recipient name, bank details, IBAN, SWIFT code
Limits vary by verification
5:00 PM GMT
SWIFT, SEPA
In-branch
200+ countries, 50+ currencies
Recipient name, bank details, IBAN, SWIFT code, valid ID
Usually no limit, but may vary
Branch hours (typically 4:00 PM GMT)
SWIFT, SEPA
Barclays wire transfer fees³
Here is an overview of the fees you can expect to pay when making a wire transfer with Barclays:
Outgoing transfer fee: Usually 0£ if sent in app/online banking, or £25 in branch
Receiving fee: Free under £100, £6 for payments over £100 (for incoming international transfers)
Intermediary fees: Depends on intermediary banks involved
Foreign exchange rate markup: Depends on market exchange rates
Fee type
Amount
Outgoing transfer
£0 if sent online, £25 if sent in branch
Receiving fee
£6
Intermediary fee
Depends on banks
FX rate markup
Depends on market exchange rate
How long does it take to wire money with Barclays?
Your transfer speed depends on several factors:
Transfer type
Estimated processing time
SEPA
Same day or next business day if sent by 2pm
SWIFT
Varies based on destination
After-hours/next business day
Processed next business day
Remember that weekends, holidays, and missing the daily cut-off time will extend your transfer timeline.
A lower-cost alternative to Barclays wires
While Barclays provides reliable wire transfers, the combination of fixed fees, exchange rate markups, and potential intermediary charges can significantly reduce the amount your recipient receives.
For international transfers, Xe offers a more cost-effective solution with:
Better exchange rates than traditional banks
A simple, user-friendly platform for fast transactions
Compare Barclays with Xe
Before sending your next international payment, take a moment to compare your options:
Check Barclays' current exchange rates against Xe's competitive rates
Calculate the total cost including all fees and exchange rate differences
Consider transfer speed requirements and delivery options
Frequently asked questions
Still have questions about wire transfers with Barclays? Here are clear answers to some commonly asked questions to help you confidently manage your transactions.
1. What happens if I enter incorrect transfer details?
If incorrect details are provided, your transfer could be delayed, returned, or rejected. Contact Barclays immediately if you notice an error or need assistance.
2. Can I cancel a wire transfer after sending it?
Generally, wire transfers cannot be canceled once initiated, especially if the funds have already left Barclays. For international wires, there may be a short window to attempt a recall if the transfer has not yet been fully processed. Contact Barclays customer support as soon as possible if cancellation is necessary.
3. Are there specific cutoff times for wire transfers with Barclays?
Yes, Barclays typically has a cutoff time of 5:30 PM GMT for online and mobile banking transfers. In-branch transfers often need to be completed by around 4:00 PM GMT. Transfers initiated after these times or on weekends and holidays will be processed on the next business day.
4. Does Barclays support large international wire transfers?
Yes, Barclays supports high-value international wire transfers. For substantial amounts, it’s advisable to coordinate directly with Barclays' customer service or your branch to ensure a smooth transaction process and compliance with regulatory requirements.
A smarter way to send money internationally
Barclays Bank provides a trusted wire transfer service, but often at a premium cost and with longer processing times. For international transfers, Xe offers a more affordable alternative with transparent pricing, competitive exchange rates, and secure global coverage.
Ready to see the difference? Compare rates at Xe.com and discover how much more of your money could reach its destination. Make your next international transfer simpler, faster, and more cost-effective.
