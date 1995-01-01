zmw
ZMW - ザンビアクワチャ

The ザンビアクワチャ is the currency of ザンビア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ザンビアクワチャ exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find ザンビアクワチャ rates and a currency converter.

ザンビアクワチャ Stats

Nameザンビアクワチャ
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMW conversionZMW to USD
Top ZMW chartZMW to USD chart

ザンビアクワチャ Profile

Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
ザンビア

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07462
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.466
GBP / USD1.26863
USD / CHF0.903905
USD / CAD1.36762
EUR / JPY173.514
AUD / USD0.666845

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%