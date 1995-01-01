zmw
ZMW - Kwacha zambien

The Kwacha zambien is the currency of Zambie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kwacha zambien exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find Kwacha zambien rates and a currency converter.

Kwacha zambien Stats

NameKwacha zambien
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMW conversionZMW to USD
Top ZMW chartZMW to USD chart

Kwacha zambien Profile

Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
Zambie

