ZMW - Kwacha zambien

The Kwacha zambien is the currency of Zambie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kwacha zambien exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find Kwacha zambien rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Kwacha zambien
|Symbol
|ZK
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ngwee
|Minor unit symbol
|N
|Top ZMW conversion
|ZMW to USD
|Top ZMW chart
|ZMW to USD chart
|Central bank
|Bank of Zambia
|Users
Zambie
Zambie
