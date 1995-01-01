ZMW - Zambiaanse kwacha

The Zambiaanse kwacha is the currency of Zambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambiaanse kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find Zambiaanse kwacha rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Zambiaanse kwacha
|Symbol
|ZK
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ngwee
|Minor unit symbol
|N
|Top ZMW conversion
|ZMW to USD
|Top ZMW chart
|ZMW to USD chart
|Central bank
|Bank of Zambia
|Users
Zambia
