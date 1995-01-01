zmw
ZMW - Zambiaanse kwacha

The Zambiaanse kwacha is the currency of Zambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambiaanse kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find Zambiaanse kwacha rates and a currency converter.

Zambiaanse kwacha Stats

NameZambiaanse kwacha
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMW conversionZMW to USD
Top ZMW chartZMW to USD chart

Zambiaanse kwacha Profile

Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
Zambia

