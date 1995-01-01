zmw
ZMW - Kwacha zambiano

The Kwacha zambiano is the currency of Zâmbia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kwacha zambiano exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find Kwacha zambiano rates and a currency converter.

Kwacha zambiano Stats

NameKwacha zambiano
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMW conversionZMW to USD
Top ZMW chartZMW to USD chart

Kwacha zambiano Profile

Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
Zâmbia

