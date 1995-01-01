ZMW - 赞比亚克瓦查

The 赞比亚克瓦查 is the currency of 赞比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 赞比亚克瓦查 exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find 赞比亚克瓦查 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|赞比亚克瓦查
|Symbol
|ZK
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ngwee
|Minor unit symbol
|N
|Top ZMW conversion
|ZMW to USD
|Top ZMW chart
|ZMW to USD chart
|Central bank
|Bank of Zambia
|Users
赞比亚
赞比亚
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZMW email updatesGet ZMW rates on my phoneGet a ZMW currency data API for my business