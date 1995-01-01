zmw
ZMW - 赞比亚克瓦查

The 赞比亚克瓦查 is the currency of 赞比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 赞比亚克瓦查 exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find 赞比亚克瓦查 rates and a currency converter.

赞比亚克瓦查 Stats

Name赞比亚克瓦查
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMW conversionZMW to USD
Top ZMW chartZMW to USD chart

赞比亚克瓦查 Profile

Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
赞比亚

