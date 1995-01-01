zmw
ZMW - Zambisk kwacha

The Zambisk kwacha is the currency of Zambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambisk kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find Zambisk kwacha rates and a currency converter.

Zambisk kwacha Stats

NameZambisk kwacha
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMW conversionZMW to USD
Top ZMW chartZMW to USD chart

Zambisk kwacha Profile

Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
Zambia

