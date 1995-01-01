zmw
ZMW - Sambischer Kwacha

The Sambischer Kwacha is the currency of Sambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sambischer Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find Sambischer Kwacha rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Sambischer Kwacha Stats

NameSambischer Kwacha
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMW conversionZMW to USD
Top ZMW chartZMW to USD chart

Sambischer Kwacha Profile

Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
Sambia

Why are you interested in ZMW?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZMW email updatesGet ZMW rates on my phoneGet a ZMW currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07452
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,420
GBP / USD1,26863
USD / CHF0,903813
USD / CAD1,36780
EUR / JPY173,449
AUD / USD0,666658

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %