ZMW - 贊比亞克瓦查

The 贊比亞克瓦查 is the currency of 贊比亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 贊比亞克瓦查 exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find 贊比亞克瓦查 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|贊比亞克瓦查
|Symbol
|ZK
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ngwee
|Minor unit symbol
|N
|Top ZMW conversion
|ZMW to USD
|Top ZMW chart
|ZMW to USD chart
|Central bank
|Bank of Zambia
|Users
贊比亞
贊比亞
