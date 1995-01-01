htg
HTG - ハイチグールド

The ハイチグールド is the currency of ハイチ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ハイチグールド exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haiti Gourde is HTG, and the currency symbol is G. Below, you'll find ハイチグールド rates and a currency converter.

ハイチグールド Stats

Nameハイチグールド
SymbolG
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
ハイチグールド Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centime5, Centime10, Centime20, Centime50, G1, G5
Bank notesFreq used: G10, G25, G50, G100, G250, G500, G1000
Central bankBank of the Republic of Haiti
Users
ハイチ

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18052
USD / JPY161.458
GBP / USD1.26856
USD / CHF0.903848
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.499
AUD / USD0.666679

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%