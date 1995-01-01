htg
HTG - Haitianische Gourde

The Haitianische Gourde is the currency of Haiti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitianische Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haiti Gourde is HTG, and the currency symbol is G. Below, you'll find Haitianische Gourde rates and a currency converter.

Haitianische Gourde Stats

NameHaitianische Gourde
SymbolG
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top HTG conversionHTG to USD
Top HTG chartHTG to USD chart

Haitianische Gourde Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centime5, Centime10, Centime20, Centime50, G1, G5
Bank notesFreq used: G10, G25, G50, G100, G250, G500, G1000
Central bankBank of the Republic of Haiti
Users
Haiti

