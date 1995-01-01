htg
HTG - 海地古德

The 海地古德 is the currency of 海地. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 海地古德 exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haiti Gourde is HTG, and the currency symbol is G. Below, you'll find 海地古德 rates and a currency converter.

海地古德 Stats

Name海地古德
SymbolG
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top HTG conversionHTG to USD
Top HTG chartHTG to USD chart

海地古德 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centime5, Centime10, Centime20, Centime50, G1, G5
Bank notesFreq used: G10, G25, G50, G100, G250, G500, G1000
Central bankBank of the Republic of Haiti
Users
海地

