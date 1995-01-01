htg
HTG - Haïtiaanse gourde

The Haïtiaanse gourde is the currency of Haïti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haïtiaanse gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haiti Gourde is HTG, and the currency symbol is G. Below, you'll find Haïtiaanse gourde rates and a currency converter.

Haïtiaanse gourde Stats

NameHaïtiaanse gourde
SymbolG
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top HTG conversionHTG to USD
Top HTG chartHTG to USD chart

Haïtiaanse gourde Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centime5, Centime10, Centime20, Centime50, G1, G5
Bank notesFreq used: G10, G25, G50, G100, G250, G500, G1000
Central bankBank of the Republic of Haiti
Users
Haïti

