htg
HTG - 海地古德

The 海地古德 is the currency of 海地. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 海地古德 exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haiti Gourde is HTG, and the currency symbol is G. Below, you'll find 海地古德 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

海地古德 Stats

Name海地古德
SymbolG
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top HTG conversionHTG to USD
Top HTG chartHTG to USD chart

海地古德 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centime5, Centime10, Centime20, Centime50, G1, G5
Bank notesFreq used: G10, G25, G50, G100, G250, G500, G1000
Central bankBank of the Republic of Haiti
Users
海地

Why are you interested in HTG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HTG email updatesGet HTG rates on my phoneGet a HTG currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07488
GBP / EUR1.18044
USD / JPY161.425
GBP / USD1.26883
USD / CHF0.903674
USD / CAD1.36736
EUR / JPY173.513
AUD / USD0.666999

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%