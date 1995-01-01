HTG - Haitian Gourde

The Haitian Gourde is the currency of Haiti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haiti Gourde is HTG, and the currency symbol is G. Below, you'll find Haitian Gourde rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Haitian Gourde
|Symbol
|G
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top HTG conversion
|HTG to USD
|Top HTG chart
|HTG to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centime5, Centime10, Centime20, Centime50, G1, G5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: G10, G25, G50, G100, G250, G500, G1000
|Central bank
|Bank of the Republic of Haiti
|Users
Haiti
