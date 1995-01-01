htg
HTG - Gourde haïtienne

The Gourde haïtienne is the currency of Haïti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gourde haïtienne exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haiti Gourde is HTG, and the currency symbol is G. Below, you'll find Gourde haïtienne rates and a currency converter.

Gourde haïtienne Stats

NameGourde haïtienne
SymbolG
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top HTG conversionHTG to USD
Top HTG chartHTG to USD chart

Gourde haïtienne Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centime5, Centime10, Centime20, Centime50, G1, G5
Bank notesFreq used: G10, G25, G50, G100, G250, G500, G1000
Central bankBank of the Republic of Haiti
Users
Haïti

