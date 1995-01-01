htg
HTG - Gourde haitiano

The Gourde haitiano is the currency of Haití. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gourde haitiano exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haiti Gourde is HTG, and the currency symbol is G. Below, you'll find Gourde haitiano rates and a currency converter.

Gourde haitiano Stats

NameGourde haitiano
SymbolG
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top HTG conversionHTG to USD
Top HTG chartHTG to USD chart

Gourde haitiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centime5, Centime10, Centime20, Centime50, G1, G5
Bank notesFreq used: G10, G25, G50, G100, G250, G500, G1000
Central bankBank of the Republic of Haiti
Users
Haití

