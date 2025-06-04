- Kezdőlap
Who is Xe
The world’s trusted currency authority for almost 30 years, Xe helps businesses around the world to minimize the impact moving exchange rates have on their bottom line, navigate the currency markets, manage their FX risk, and facilitate business-critical international payments.
Powering your business
We work with over 13,000 businesses of all sizes across over 100 industries. Whether you’re a sole trader or a large corporation, we can make our solutions work for your business.
Strength in numbers
Our site sees 300 million unique visitors each year, over 113 million app downloads, and an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating from over 44,000 users.
NASDAQ-listed corporation
We are owned by the global, NASDAQ-listed corporation Euronet Worldwide, with a market cap of $8B.
What makes Xe different from banks and other providers?
Dedicated dealer
Once you are ready to trade, we will ensure a comprehensive dealer handover, so you have direct contact with our experts who can support your day-to-day requirements.
No third-party fees
We don’t believe in nasty surprises. When you get a quote from Xe, you’ll know exactly what you’re paying, before you confirm your payment.
Segregated client accounts
We keep client funds in segregated accounts with our tier 1 banking partners. That means you can be sure that your funds are securely stored and will not be able to be accessed by anyone else.
Established brand
Unlike other non-bank providers, we have the backing of a NASDAQ-listed organisation with an investment grade credit rating.
Fast transfers
Never miss a payment with Xe. For our money transfers, we use the same payment rails as the banks – and can reach some countries in minutes.
Years of experience
We have almost 30 years of experience, along with a true global presence with several offices in locations across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, the UK, and the USA.
How will Xe save your business time and money? | AU
Delivering value
With our products, services, and expertise we can help you to secure the competitive rates of exchange when you need to make a payment.
Monitor the markets
The currency markets are always on the move. We’ll keep an eye on your choice of currencies for you so you’ll never be surprised by motion in the markets.
Manage your currency exposure
Currency markets are volatile and unpredictable, but this doesn’t have to hurt your bottom line. We’ll help you mitigate currency risk and protect your profit margins.
Simplify FX complexities
With almost 30 years in the currency business, we know FX. We can help you navigate the currency markets and find the right solutions for your FX needs, so you can use that valuable time for your business.
Make payments easily
You can quickly and easily access currency tools and make your international payments through our easy-to-use online platform, any time of day and any day of the year.
Tailor your strategy
We work with businesses of all sizes across over 100 industry sectors, and we know that every business has its own requirements. We will work with you to develop a personalised FX strategy that addresses your business’s payment needs as well as your currency risk exposures.
Our Products and Services
For your international payment needs
Need to make a payment right away? Lock in your rate for immediate transfers and settle your businesses expenses quickly and securely.
Need to process numerous overseas payments each month, in multiple international currencies? Streamline your payments, ensure cost efficiencies, and reduce the risk of human error.
With Xe Mass Payments, your business can look to:
Drive operational efficiencies
Sharpen competitive edge
Automate tasks
Speed up decision making
Streamline complex processes
Avoid costly errors
Driving efficiency, reducing costs
Our goal is clear – to ensure that the needs of both recipient and business are exceeded. For the recipient of the payment, they want to know that funds will arrive in their bank account on time, every time. For the business making the payments, it’s a reliable transfer of money, in accordance with any country-specific legal and compliance issues. Ultimately, it’s making the process swift, seamless and affordable.
XE Mass Payments enables you to process, execute and deliver multiple international payments quickly, easily and securely – to over 220 countries and territories and in 139 currencies.
Thanks to technology, it’s pretty straightforward to simplify and streamline global payments. The benefits are pretty impressive too. You could:
Cut or eliminate manual processes altogether
Improve speed and accuracy of high-volume, time-sensitive payments
Create detailed, custom reports for quick and easy reconciliation and management information
Use fewer resources than you currently do
Pay less than you would typically pay your bank
Receive hands-on support and a responsive service that you wouldn’t expect from your bank – yet with the same level of security
By taking a proactive approach to currency exposure and using Xe’s Incoming Receipt of Funds Solution, you can add certainty to your business processes when you are receiving payment for goods or services in different currencies. With our solution you have the ability to streamline a time-consuming process which typically involves multiple accounts in different countries, and multiple providers.
How does it work?
By including your Xe client reference number and Xe’s currency account bank details on your invoices to your overseas customers, your clients can settle these invoices via Xe. Xe will then reconcile the funds, quote you a rate of exchange, book the transaction and convert into GBP or your preferred currency. Then send the funds to a nominated bank account in your company name.
A Forward Contract is the most commonly used hedging tool in foreign exchange. Forward Contracts give you the ability to lock in a rate of exchange today, for a settlement date in the future.
In short – buy now, pay later. Forward Contracts give you absolute certainty around the cost of a currency in the future.
Why use Forward Contracts?
If you’re a business that works with fixed costs, Forward Contracts are an excellent tool to ensure those FX costs don’t inflate.
How do Forward Contracts work?
The biggest difference between Forward Contracts and spot contracts is the value date. The value date of a forward contract is in the future. In terms of setting up and settling the payment, spot and forward contracts work the same way.
Xe will generally ask a client to provide a deposit against the Forward Contract. This is usually 5% for Forward Contracts 0-6 months, and 10% for Forward Contracts 6-12 months.
Credit terms will also be offered to corporate clients when applicable. Forward contracts are flexible. You can move up or push back the settlement date as your needs change. If needed, you can even settle part of the contract and roll the rest of the balance.
Have time to spare, and want to wait for your ideal exchange rate? Specify a target rate, and your transfer will trigger instantly when that rate is reached.
Market orders enable businesses to target a specific rate of exchange at price levels that are currently not available. Put simply, a market order is an instruction to XE that should a particular rate be reached you will secure a pre-agreed amount you want to exchange. A market order can allow the exchange to occur immediately – a spot contract, or at some point in the future – a forward contract.
Why Use Market Orders?
Currency markets, at times can be extremely volatile/unpredictable and at other times obey key price levels known as support and resistance. If your business has flexibility in the short to medium term to exchange currency, market orders are a valuable addition to the currency risk management tool kit. A live order 24 hours a day whilst currency markets are open, market orders enable businesses to more effectively mitigate adverse moves in the currency or enhance profit margins by taking advantage of favourable moves.
There are three order types that you can place with Xe:
Stop Order
Worried about adverse currency trends eroding your profit margins? A stop order works in the same manner as a limit order and is used to establish a worse case rate should the currency move against you. The stop loss order is a valuable risk management tool that allows you to protect budgeted levels and provide you with peace of mind in periods of extreme volatility and unfavourable trends.
Limit Order
Want to take advantage when the currency is moving in your favour? Set your target rate of exchange via a limit order at a more favourable level. Once your target level is reached you automatically enter into the currency exchange. If you’re not bound by tight transfer deadlines, using the limit order is an astute way to enhance your profit margins and take advantage of better levels, 24 hours a day.
One cancels the other (OCO)
You can set a limit and a stop order simultaneously to establish an effective trading range with known outcomes. As soon as either your stop or limit order is triggered the other is instantly cancelled. Another valuable risk management tool, allowing you to adopt a strategic, yet simple approach to managing exchange rate volatility.
Corporate Hedging and Integrated Solutions
We work with our clients to overcome potential liquidity constraints if you use forwards or FX options*:
Business liquidity constraints? Xe’s enhanced credit facilities can be here to help you secure your preferred FX rate.
Credit of up to 3 years to improve cashflow, so you can protect your profit from any unexpected changes in the market and add to the bottom line.
Flexibility on contract maturity dates, giving you control on how long your FX rate is secured to meet the unique requirements of your business.
*Subject to approval.
Protect your business from FX market risk
Our foreign exchange solutions provide greater flexibility than a forward contract when you look to hedge company FX risk.
In today's fast-moving FX market, companies both large and small need to ensure they protect their bottom line against the impact of currency volatility.
At XE, we work with clients from a number of industries to minimise their risk exposure.
We do this by quantifying the risk each client faces and providing them with tailored FX policies and products that are relevant to their individual needs.
Our approach will support you to make rational, strategic and conscious decisions during uncertain and volatile times, and take the emotion out of hedging - providing structure and clarity. *Provided by our Sister Company, HiFM Ltd.
*Trading in derivative products carries a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. The services provided by HiFM Ltd are not available to retail clients. HiFM Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, registration 446302. HiFM Ltd is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 5448864. The registered office is Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.
Xe technology integrated into your own business systems.
Xe’s API Solutions enable you to use our technology, directly into your own systems, providing you with currency data, or international payments solutions for you and your customers. Simply and securely, the XE technology can enable your business to make better international business decisions.
Payments API
Enable your customers to make international payments, directly from your site with the Xe payments API:
Integrate Xe international payment services into your site
Provide your customers with a seamless user experience
Leverage the XE currency expertise
Benefit from an additional revenue
Mass Payments API
Process, execute and deliver multiple payments on a global scale directly via your own systems using our Mass Payments API:
Improve the speed of high-volume, time-sensitive payments
Consolidate multiple currencies in a single file
Automated payment verification and validation
Cut or eliminate manual processes
Use fewer resources than you currently do to process your complex global payments
Pay less than you would typically pay your bank
Currency Data API
With Xe Currency Data API you can integrate trusted FX rates with your own business systems. An automated FX rate feed with Xe can help ensure your business can accurately account for profits and losses within transactions resulting from currency fluctuations.
Integrate the Currency Data API into your existing software
Support for Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, Sage, Deltek, SAP and more
Multi-currency pricing for your platform
Daily or live rate update option
Currency volatility impacts your business. We work with you to deliver a risk management strategy that meets your specific objectives.
Specialist Market Intelligence
Live, bank beating exchange rates 24/7
The information you need to react to changing market conditions so you can take advantage of the best rates
Dedicated service with levels of support the banks find too resource intensive
Back office flexibility including early draw downs, and the ability to roll contracts
Forex Hedging Strategies
We work with corporations around the world to create bespoke hedging strategies.
In partnership with you, we will:
Develop a deep understanding of your business
Ascertain your attitude to risk
Identify the exact financial risks facing your business
Clarify the goals you want to achieve
The result is a bespoke FX risk management strategy with clear practical advice, enabling your business to make highly informed hedging decisions which will enable you to reduce your FX exposure and protect your company bottom line.
Our Payment Capabilities
With almost 30 years in the currency business, we know our way around the markets. Want to know how much we handle?
80,000+ payments
Each month, we facilitate over 80,000 international payments for our clients around the world.
$115B processed
We are owned by the global corporation Euronet Worldwide. Last year, our group processed $115 billion in transfers.
147 currencies
We hold local banking licenses in 57 jurisdictions and can facilitate transfers to 147 global currencies.
Supporting your business
Our team of currency experts is here to provide you with in-depth, personalised assistance—as much or as little as you need.
Dedicated FX dealer
You’ll have your own, fully qualified senior dealer to quote prices, provide support on market conditions, and advise on when and how to trade.
Payment support team
If you need to check on the status of trades or the movement of funds, or would like assistance setting up a trade, our support team is available to help throughout the day.
Self-service platform
Don’t need any extra assistance? You can take care of your FX needs quickly and easily in our online platform—24/7/365.
Understanding your business
Our team will work with you to understand the type of payments you make and when you need to make trades.
Watching the markets
We’ll collate market information that could impact your payments and notify you of potential market moves along with other relevant information.
Offering tailored support
We analyse the technical details of your particular trading range, starting with the support and resistance levels, so we can suggest the optimal times to trade for your range.
How to book a trade online
Sign in to your account
It takes just a few minutes, and all you need is an email address.
Select currencies
Select your currencies and view your quote—no obligation to send.
Confirm transaction
Once you’ve viewed your quote, just click a button to confirm the transaction.
We’ll send you a contract note.
This will include the specifics of the trade, the rate, the time booked and the details of where to send your funds (our segregated client account with tier 1 banking partners).
Send us your currency
You then have a few days to send us your currency, depending on the established payment terms.
You're all set.
Once we have the funds, we’ll send your purchased currency in a matter of minutes.
