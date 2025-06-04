IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Egyesült Arab Emírségek
al
AL -
Albánia
at
AT -
Ausztria
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbajdzsán
B
ba
BA -
Bosznia-Hercegovina
be
BE -
Belgium
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgária
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint-Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brazília
bh
BH -
Bahrein
C
ch
CH -
Svájc
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Ciprus
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Csehország
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Németország
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Dánia
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikai Köztársaság
E
ee
EE -
Észtország
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Spanyolország
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finnország
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Feröer-szigetek
fr
FR -
Franciaország
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Egyesült Királyság
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Grúzia
gf
GF -
Francia Guyana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltár
gl
GL -
Grönland
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Görögország
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Horvátország
hu
HU -
Magyarország
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Írország
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Izrael
is
IS -
Izland
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Olaszország
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordánia
K
kw
KW -
Kuvait
kz
KZ -
Kazahsztán
L
lb
LB -
Libanon
lc
LC -
Saint Lucia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Litvánia
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxemburg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Lettország
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldova
me
ME -
Montenegró
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Észak-Macedónia
mq
MQ -
Martinique
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritánia
mt
MT -
Málta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
Új-Kaledónia
nl
NL -
Hollandia
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norvégia
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Francia Polinézia
pk
PK -
Pakisztán
pl
PL -
Lengyelország
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint-Pierre és Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palesztina
pt
PT -
Portugália
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Katar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Románia
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Szerbia
S
sa
SA -
Szaúd-Arábia
se
SE -
Svédország
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Szlovénia
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Szlovákia
(SEPA)
st
ST -
São Tomé és Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
Francia déli és antarktiszi területek
tn
TN -
Tunézia
tr
TR -
Törökország
V
vg
VG -
Brit Virgin-szigetek
W
wf
WF -
Wallis és Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

