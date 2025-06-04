What is the Calling Code for Mexico? Calling Mexico



Key takeaways

Mexico's country calling code is +52, used throughout the entire country from Mexico City to Cancun.

When calling Mexico from abroad, don't add any leading zeros to the area codes or phone numbers.

Mexican mobile numbers may require adding a "1" after the country code when calling internationally, depending on the carrier.

Need to call Mexico to get your abuelita's horchata recipe or ask your uncle how he gets his carne asada just right? Whatever your reason for calling, knowing how to dial Mexico correctly saves you time and frustration.

Mexico's phone system is easy to navigate once you understand the basics, but there are a few quirks that can trip up international callers. This guide walks you through Mexico's calling code, proper dialing techniques, regional area codes, and helpful tips to ensure your calls connect every time.



What is the Mexico country code?

Every international call to Mexico starts with the calling code +52. It's the digital key that opens the door to Mexico's phone network, letting you reach anyone from Tijuana in the north to Merida in the south.







How to call Mexico from abroad

Making a phone call to Mexico from overseas follows a specific pattern:

The dialing format:

Your country's exit code (011 from the US/Canada, 00 from most European countries)

Mexico's country code: 52

The area code (no leading zeros to worry about in Mexico)

The local phone number

Example: To call a Mexico City number (55 1234 5678) from the United States: 011 52 55 1234 5678

Here's what each part means:

011 = US exit code for international calls

52 = Mexico's country code

55 = Mexico City's area code

1234 5678 = the local number

A note about Mexican mobile numbers

Here's where it gets a bit tricky: Mexican mobile numbers sometimes require adding a "1" after the country code when calling internationally. The format would be:

011 52 1 55 1234 5678 (note the extra "1")

This depends on the mobile carrier and when the number was issued. If your call doesn't go through with the standard format, try adding that "1" after the 52.



Calling within Mexico

Mexicans use a simpler format when calling each other within the country:

Mexican domestic format: Area code + local number

Examples:

Mexico City: 55 1234 5678

Guadalajara: 33 2345 6789

Monterrey: 81 3456 7890

Mexican mobile numbers use a 10-digit format domestically. Unlike some countries, Mexico doesn't use a leading zero for domestic calls, which actually makes international calling easier.



Mexican area codes by city

Here are the area codes for Mexico's major cities and regions:

City/Region Area Code Example Number How to Call from Abroad Mexico City 55 1234 5678 +52 55 1234 5678 Guadalajara (JAL) 33 2345 6789 +52 33 2345 6789 Monterrey (NL) 81 3456 7890 +52 81 3456 7890 Puebla 222 567 8901 +52 222 567 8901 Tijuana (BC) 664 123 4567 +52 664 123 4567 Cancun (QROO) 998 123 4567 +52 998 123 4567 Merida (YUC) 999 123 4567 +52 999 123 4567 Leon (GTO) 477 234 5678 +52 477 234 5678 Juarez (CHIH) 656 345 6789 +52 656 345 6789 Acapulco (GRO) 744 456 7890 +52 744 456 7890



How Mexican area codes work

Mexican area codes are organized logically by region and city size. Mexico City gets the short, memorable code 55, while other major cities like Guadalajara (33) and Monterrey (81) also have two-digit codes. Smaller cities typically have three-digit area codes.

This system makes it relatively easy to identify which part of Mexico you're calling and helps ensure calls get routed correctly.



Common dialing mistakes when calling Mexico

Here are the most frequent errors people make when calling Mexico:

Adding unnecessary zeros

Unlike some countries, Mexico doesn't use leading zeros in its phone numbers. Don't add any zeros that aren't actually part of the number.

Wrong : +52 055 1234 5678

Right: +52 55 1234 5678

Forgetting the mobile "1"

For Mexican mobile numbers, you sometimes need to add a "1" after the country code:

Standard format : +52 55 1234 5678

Mobile format: +52 1 55 1234 5678

If your call doesn't connect with the first format, try the second.

Using the wrong exit code

Make sure you're using the right exit code for your country:

US/Canada: 011

Most of Europe: 00

Other countries may vary

Confusing +52 and 0052

Both represent Mexico's country code, but +52 is the modern standard format you'll see on phones and in contact lists.







Tips for calling Mexico successfully

Ready to make your Mexico calls go off without a hitch? Here are some tried-and-true strategies:

Verify that area code first : Mexico has dozens of different area codes, and one wrong digit can send your call to the wrong state.

Check the clock before calling: The country stretches across four time zones. While most major cities like Mexico City and Guadalajara are on Central Time, places like Tijuana follow Pacific Time.

Use the +52 format when saving contacts : This way your phone automatically handles the international dialing whether you're calling from home or traveling.

Try both mobile formats: Mexican cell phones can be finicky. Start with the basic format, but if it fails, add that extra "1" after the country code.

Understanding Mexican time zones

Mexico's time zones can be confusing because the country spans from the Pacific to the Gulf of Mexico:

Pacific Time : Baja California (same as US West Coast)

Mountain Time : Parts of northwestern Mexico

Central Time : Most of Mexico, including Mexico City (same as US Central Time)

Eastern Time: Small southeastern region



Frequently asked questions

Got questions about calling Mexico? Here are the most common ones:

What's the difference between +52 and 0052?

Both are Mexico's country code. +52 is the standard international format you'll see on modern phones. 0052 is sometimes used from countries where 00 is the international access code.

How do I call Mexican mobile phones from abroad?

Try the standard format first: +52 [area code] [number]. If that doesn't work, add a "1" after 52: +52 1 [area code] [number].

Can I text Mexican numbers using +52?

Yes, text messaging follows the same format as calling. Use +52 followed by the area code and number.

What if my call to Mexico doesn't connect?

First, double-check the area code and number. For mobile numbers, try adding or removing the "1" after the country code. Make sure you're using the correct exit code for your country.

Are there special rules for calling Mexican toll-free numbers?

Mexican toll-free numbers (starting with 800) usually can't be reached from outside Mexico. Contact the company directly for alternative numbers if you need to reach them internationally.







