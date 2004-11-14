CUC - Peso cubain convertible

The Peso cubain convertible is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso cubain convertible exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Convertible Peso is CUC , and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso cubain convertible rates and a currency converter.

Warning: As of 14th November 2004, all exchange between CUC and USD is subject to a 10% Cuban tax on top of all exchange rates.

As of 14th March 2011, exports are exempt from the 10% Cuban tax.