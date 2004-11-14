CUC - Peso cubain convertible

cuc
The Peso cubain convertible is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso cubain convertible exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Convertible Peso is CUC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso cubain convertible rates and a currency converter.

Warning: As of 14th November 2004, all exchange between CUC and USD is subject to a 10% Cuban tax on top of all exchange rates.
As of 14th March 2011, exports are exempt from the 10% Cuban tax.

Peso cubain convertible Stats

NamePeso cubain convertible
SymbolCUC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo Convertible
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUC conversionCUC to USD
Top CUC chartCUC to USD chart

Peso cubain convertible Profile

NicknamesChavito
CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, CUC$1
Bank notesFreq used: CUC$1, CUC$3, CUC$5, CUC$10, CUC$50, CUC$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Cuba

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,458
GBP / USD1,26855
USD / CHF0,903943
USD / CAD1,36761
EUR / JPY173,501
AUD / USD0,666805

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %