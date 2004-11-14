Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. CUC

cuc
CUC - Cuban Convertible Peso

The Cuban Convertible Peso is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Convertible Peso is CUC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Cuban Convertible Peso rates and a currency converter.

Warning: As of 14th November 2004, all exchange between CUC and USD is subject to a 10% Cuban tax on top of all exchange rates.
As of 14th March 2011, exports are exempt from the 10% Cuban tax.

Select a currency

Cuban Convertible Peso Stats

NameCuban Convertible Peso
SymbolCUC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo Convertible
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUC conversionCUC to USD
Top CUC chartCUC to USD chart

Cuban Convertible Peso Profile

NicknamesChavito
CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, CUC$1
Bank notesFreq used: CUC$1, CUC$3, CUC$5, CUC$10, CUC$50, CUC$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Cuba

Why are you interested in CUC?

I want to...

Subscribe to CUC email updatesGet CUC rates on my phoneGet a CUC currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03972
GBP / EUR1.21219
USD / JPY149.418
GBP / USD1.26034
USD / CHF0.898760
USD / CAD1.44385
EUR / JPY155.353
AUD / USD0.623083

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%