CUC - 古巴可兌換披索

The 古巴可兌換披索 is the currency of 古巴. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 古巴可兌換披索 exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Convertible Peso is CUC , and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 古巴可兌換披索 rates and a currency converter.

Warning: As of 14th November 2004, all exchange between CUC and USD is subject to a 10% Cuban tax on top of all exchange rates.

As of 14th March 2011, exports are exempt from the 10% Cuban tax.