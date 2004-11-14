cuc
CUC - Cubaanse convertibele peso

The Cubaanse convertibele peso is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cubaanse convertibele peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Convertible Peso is CUC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Cubaanse convertibele peso rates and a currency converter.

Warning: As of 14th November 2004, all exchange between CUC and USD is subject to a 10% Cuban tax on top of all exchange rates.
As of 14th March 2011, exports are exempt from the 10% Cuban tax.

Select a currency

Cubaanse convertibele peso Stats

NameCubaanse convertibele peso
SymbolCUC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo Convertible
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUC conversionCUC to USD
Top CUC chartCUC to USD chart

Cubaanse convertibele peso Profile

NicknamesChavito
CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, CUC$1
Bank notesFreq used: CUC$1, CUC$3, CUC$5, CUC$10, CUC$50, CUC$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Cuba

Why are you interested in CUC?

I want to...

Subscribe to CUC email updatesGet CUC rates on my phoneGet a CUC currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07353
GBP / EUR1.18110
USD / JPY161.539
GBP / USD1.26795
USD / CHF0.904285
USD / CAD1.36940
EUR / JPY173.418
AUD / USD0.665760

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%