CUC - البيزو القابل للتحويل الكوبي

The البيزو القابل للتحويل الكوبي is the currency of كوبا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البيزو القابل للتحويل الكوبي exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Convertible Peso is CUC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find البيزو القابل للتحويل الكوبي rates and a currency converter.

Warning: As of 14th November 2004, all exchange between CUC and USD is subject to a 10% Cuban tax on top of all exchange rates.
As of 14th March 2011, exports are exempt from the 10% Cuban tax.

البيزو القابل للتحويل الكوبي Stats

Nameالبيزو القابل للتحويل الكوبي
SymbolCUC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo Convertible
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUC conversionCUC to USD
Top CUC chartCUC to USD chart

البيزو القابل للتحويل الكوبي Profile

NicknamesChavito
CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, CUC$1
Bank notesFreq used: CUC$1, CUC$3, CUC$5, CUC$10, CUC$50, CUC$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
كوبا

