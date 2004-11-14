cuc
CUC - Peso conversível cubano

The Peso conversível cubano is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso conversível cubano exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Convertible Peso is CUC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso conversível cubano rates and a currency converter.

Warning: As of 14th November 2004, all exchange between CUC and USD is subject to a 10% Cuban tax on top of all exchange rates.
As of 14th March 2011, exports are exempt from the 10% Cuban tax.

Select a currency

Peso conversível cubano Stats

NamePeso conversível cubano
SymbolCUC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo Convertible
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUC conversionCUC to USD
Top CUC chartCUC to USD chart

Peso conversível cubano Profile

NicknamesChavito
CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, CUC$1
Bank notesFreq used: CUC$1, CUC$3, CUC$5, CUC$10, CUC$50, CUC$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Cuba

Why are you interested in CUC?

I want to...

Subscribe to CUC email updatesGet CUC rates on my phoneGet a CUC currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07443
GBP / EUR1,18042
USD / JPY161,457
GBP / USD1,26828
USD / CHF0,903907
USD / CAD1,36797
EUR / JPY173,475
AUD / USD0,666653

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%