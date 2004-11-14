CUC - Kubanischer Peso convertible

The Kubanischer Peso convertible is the currency of Kuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kubanischer Peso convertible exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Convertible Peso is CUC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Kubanischer Peso convertible rates and a currency converter.
Warning: As of 14th November 2004, all exchange between CUC and USD is subject to a 10% Cuban tax on top of all exchange rates.
As of 14th March 2011, exports are exempt from the 10% Cuban tax.
|Name
|Kubanischer Peso convertible
|Symbol
|CUC$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo Convertible
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top CUC conversion
|CUC to USD
|Top CUC chart
|CUC to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Chavito
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢1, ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, CUC$1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CUC$1, CUC$3, CUC$5, CUC$10, CUC$50, CUC$100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Cuba
|Users
Kuba
Kuba
I want to...Subscribe to CUC email updatesGet CUC rates on my phoneGet a CUC currency data API for my business