cuc
CUC - Kubanischer Peso convertible

The Kubanischer Peso convertible is the currency of Kuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kubanischer Peso convertible exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Convertible Peso is CUC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Kubanischer Peso convertible rates and a currency converter.

Warning: As of 14th November 2004, all exchange between CUC and USD is subject to a 10% Cuban tax on top of all exchange rates.
As of 14th March 2011, exports are exempt from the 10% Cuban tax.

Select a currency

Kubanischer Peso convertible Stats

NameKubanischer Peso convertible
SymbolCUC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo Convertible
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUC conversionCUC to USD
Top CUC chartCUC to USD chart

Kubanischer Peso convertible Profile

NicknamesChavito
CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, CUC$1
Bank notesFreq used: CUC$1, CUC$3, CUC$5, CUC$10, CUC$50, CUC$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Kuba

Why are you interested in CUC?

I want to...

Subscribe to CUC email updatesGet CUC rates on my phoneGet a CUC currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07380
GBP / EUR1,18032
USD / JPY161,542
GBP / USD1,26743
USD / CHF0,904327
USD / CAD1,36854
EUR / JPY173,463
AUD / USD0,666372

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %