CUC - キューバ兌換ペソ

The キューバ兌換ペソ is the currency of キューバ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular キューバ兌換ペソ exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Convertible Peso is CUC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find キューバ兌換ペソ rates and a currency converter.

Warning: As of 14th November 2004, all exchange between CUC and USD is subject to a 10% Cuban tax on top of all exchange rates.
As of 14th March 2011, exports are exempt from the 10% Cuban tax.

キューバ兌換ペソ Stats

Nameキューバ兌換ペソ
SymbolCUC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo Convertible
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUC conversionCUC to USD
Top CUC chartCUC to USD chart

キューバ兌換ペソ Profile

NicknamesChavito
CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, CUC$1
Bank notesFreq used: CUC$1, CUC$3, CUC$5, CUC$10, CUC$50, CUC$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
キューバ

