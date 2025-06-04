Bruneian Dollar to Moroccan Dirham Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
BND to MAD Chart

Bruneian Dollar to Moroccan Dirham

1 BND = 0 MAD

Aug 30, 2025, 19:54 UTC - Aug 30, 2025, 19:54 UTC
BND/MAD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

mad

MAD - Moroccan Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16853
GBP / EUR1.15577
USD / JPY147.032
GBP / USD1.35055
USD / CHF0.800515
USD / CAD1.37445
EUR / JPY171.811
AUD / USD0.653916

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

