mru
MRU - Mauritanischer Ouguiya

The Mauritanischer Ouguiya is the currency of Mauretanien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanischer Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritania Ouguiya is MRU, and the currency symbol is UM. Below, you'll find Mauritanischer Ouguiya rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Mauritanischer Ouguiya Stats

NameMauritanischer Ouguiya
SymbolUM
Minor unit1/5 = Khoums
Minor unit symbolKhoums
Top MRU conversionMRU to USD
Top MRU chartMRU to USD chart

Mauritanischer Ouguiya Profile

CoinsFreq used: UM1, UM5, UM10, UM20
Rarely used: Khoums1
Bank notesFreq used: UM50, UM100, UM200, UM500, UM1000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Mauritanie
Users
Mauretanien

Why are you interested in MRU?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MRU email updatesGet MRU rates on my phoneGet a MRU currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,447
GBP / USD1,26864
USD / CHF0,903925
USD / CAD1,36746
EUR / JPY173,488
AUD / USD0,666905

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %