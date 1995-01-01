mru
MRU - Mauretansk ouguiya

The Mauretansk ouguiya is the currency of Mauretanien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauretansk ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritania Ouguiya is MRU, and the currency symbol is UM. Below, you'll find Mauretansk ouguiya rates and a currency converter.

Mauretansk ouguiya Stats

NameMauretansk ouguiya
SymbolUM
Minor unit1/5 = Khoums
Minor unit symbolKhoums
Top MRU conversionMRU to USD
Top MRU chartMRU to USD chart

Mauretansk ouguiya Profile

CoinsFreq used: UM1, UM5, UM10, UM20
Rarely used: Khoums1
Bank notesFreq used: UM50, UM100, UM200, UM500, UM1000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Mauritanie
Users
Mauretanien

