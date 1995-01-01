MRU - モーリタニアウギア

The モーリタニアウギア is the currency of モーリタニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular モーリタニアウギア exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritania Ouguiya is MRU, and the currency symbol is UM. Below, you'll find モーリタニアウギア rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|モーリタニアウギア
|Symbol
|UM
|Minor unit
|1/5 = Khoums
|Minor unit symbol
|Khoums
|Top MRU conversion
|MRU to USD
|Top MRU chart
|MRU to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: UM1, UM5, UM10, UM20
Rarely used: Khoums1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: UM50, UM100, UM200, UM500, UM1000
|Central bank
|Banque Centrale de Mauritanie
|Users
モーリタニア
モーリタニア
