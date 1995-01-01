mru
MRU - モーリタニアウギア

The モーリタニアウギア is the currency of モーリタニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular モーリタニアウギア exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritania Ouguiya is MRU, and the currency symbol is UM. Below, you'll find モーリタニアウギア rates and a currency converter.

モーリタニアウギア Stats

Nameモーリタニアウギア
SymbolUM
Minor unit1/5 = Khoums
Minor unit symbolKhoums
Top MRU conversionMRU to USD
Top MRU chartMRU to USD chart

モーリタニアウギア Profile

CoinsFreq used: UM1, UM5, UM10, UM20
Rarely used: Khoums1
Bank notesFreq used: UM50, UM100, UM200, UM500, UM1000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Mauritanie
Users
モーリタニア

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07419
GBP / EUR1.18049
USD / JPY161.486
GBP / USD1.26807
USD / CHF0.904367
USD / CAD1.36807
EUR / JPY173.467
AUD / USD0.666611

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%