MRU - 毛里塔尼亚乌吉亚

The 毛里塔尼亚乌吉亚 is the currency of 毛里塔尼亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 毛里塔尼亚乌吉亚 exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritania Ouguiya is MRU , and the currency symbol is UM. Below, you'll find 毛里塔尼亚乌吉亚 rates and a currency converter.