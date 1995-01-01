mru
MRU - 毛里塔尼亚乌吉亚

The 毛里塔尼亚乌吉亚 is the currency of 毛里塔尼亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 毛里塔尼亚乌吉亚 exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritania Ouguiya is MRU, and the currency symbol is UM. Below, you'll find 毛里塔尼亚乌吉亚 rates and a currency converter.

毛里塔尼亚乌吉亚 Stats

Name毛里塔尼亚乌吉亚
SymbolUM
Minor unit1/5 = Khoums
Minor unit symbolKhoums
Top MRU conversionMRU to USD
Top MRU chartMRU to USD chart

毛里塔尼亚乌吉亚 Profile

CoinsFreq used: UM1, UM5, UM10, UM20
Rarely used: Khoums1
Bank notesFreq used: UM50, UM100, UM200, UM500, UM1000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Mauritanie
Users
毛里塔尼亚

