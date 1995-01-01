mru
MRU - الأوقية الموريتانية

The الأوقية الموريتانية is the currency of موريتانيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الأوقية الموريتانية exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritania Ouguiya is MRU, and the currency symbol is UM. Below, you'll find الأوقية الموريتانية rates and a currency converter.

الأوقية الموريتانية Stats

Nameالأوقية الموريتانية
SymbolUM
Minor unit1/5 = Khoums
Minor unit symbolKhoums
Top MRU conversionMRU to USD
Top MRU chartMRU to USD chart

الأوقية الموريتانية Profile

CoinsFreq used: UM1, UM5, UM10, UM20
Rarely used: Khoums1
Bank notesFreq used: UM50, UM100, UM200, UM500, UM1000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Mauritanie
Users
موريتانيا

