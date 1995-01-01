MRU - 毛里塔尼亞烏吉亞

The 毛里塔尼亞烏吉亞 is the currency of 毛里塔尼亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 毛里塔尼亞烏吉亞 exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritania Ouguiya is MRU , and the currency symbol is UM. Below, you'll find 毛里塔尼亞烏吉亞 rates and a currency converter.