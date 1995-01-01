mru
MRU - Ouguiya mauritanien

The Ouguiya mauritanien is the currency of Mauritanie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ouguiya mauritanien exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritania Ouguiya is MRU, and the currency symbol is UM. Below, you'll find Ouguiya mauritanien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Ouguiya mauritanien Stats

NameOuguiya mauritanien
SymbolUM
Minor unit1/5 = Khoums
Minor unit symbolKhoums
Top MRU conversionMRU to USD
Top MRU chartMRU to USD chart

Ouguiya mauritanien Profile

CoinsFreq used: UM1, UM5, UM10, UM20
Rarely used: Khoums1
Bank notesFreq used: UM50, UM100, UM200, UM500, UM1000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Mauritanie
Users
Mauritanie

Why are you interested in MRU?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MRU email updatesGet MRU rates on my phoneGet a MRU currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07348
GBP / EUR1,18097
USD / JPY161,527
GBP / USD1,26775
USD / CHF0,904441
USD / CAD1,36931
EUR / JPY173,396
AUD / USD0,665685

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %