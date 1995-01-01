mnt
MNT - Mongolischer Tögrög

The Mongolischer Tögrög is the currency of Mongolei. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolischer Tögrög exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolia Tughrik is MNT, and the currency symbol is ₮. Below, you'll find Mongolischer Tögrög rates and a currency converter.

Mongolischer Tögrög Stats

NameMongolischer Tögrög
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Möngö
Minor unit symbolMöngö
Top MNT conversionMNT to USD
Top MNT chartMNT to USD chart

Mongolischer Tögrög Profile

NicknamesTögrög
CoinsFreq used: ₮20, ₮50, ₮100, ₮200, ₮500
Bank notesFreq used: ₮10, ₮20, ₮100, ₮500, ₮1000, ₮5000, ₮10000, ₮20000
Central bankBank of Mongolia
Users
Mongolei

