MNT - Tugrik mongol

The Tugrik mongol is the currency of Mongolia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tugrik mongol exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolia Tughrik is MNT, and the currency symbol is ₮. Below, you'll find Tugrik mongol rates and a currency converter.

Tugrik mongol Stats

NameTugrik mongol
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Möngö
Minor unit symbolMöngö
Top MNT conversionMNT to USD
Top MNT chartMNT to USD chart

Tugrik mongol Profile

NicknamesTögrög
CoinsFreq used: ₮20, ₮50, ₮100, ₮200, ₮500
Bank notesFreq used: ₮10, ₮20, ₮100, ₮500, ₮1000, ₮5000, ₮10000, ₮20000
Central bankBank of Mongolia
Users
Mongolia

