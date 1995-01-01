mnt
MNT - التوغريك المنغولي

The التوغريك المنغولي is the currency of منغوليا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular التوغريك المنغولي exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolia Tughrik is MNT, and the currency symbol is ₮. Below, you'll find التوغريك المنغولي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

التوغريك المنغولي Stats

Nameالتوغريك المنغولي
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Möngö
Minor unit symbolMöngö
Top MNT conversionMNT to USD
Top MNT chartMNT to USD chart

التوغريك المنغولي Profile

NicknamesTögrög
CoinsFreq used: ₮20, ₮50, ₮100, ₮200, ₮500
Bank notesFreq used: ₮10, ₮20, ₮100, ₮500, ₮1000, ₮5000, ₮10000, ₮20000
Central bankBank of Mongolia
Users
منغوليا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٧
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٢
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٧٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٧٩٧
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٠٧
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٧٠٤٧

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜